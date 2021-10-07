Alan Wake Remastered for Nintendo Switch Is Seemingly Coming Soon

Alan Wake Remastered finally released across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms just a couple of days back, but one platform that the beloved action-adventure title notably didn’t come to was that of the Nintendo Switch. Fortunately, if a recent leak is to be believed, it very much looks like Switch owners won’t be left out in the cold much longer when it comes to Alan Wake Remastered appearing on their own platform of choice.

Spotted on the PEGI website, which is the ratings board that assigns video game ratings in Europe, Alan Wake Remastered was found to be listed for Nintendo Switch. The game, which was also rated for all other aforementioned platforms, was said to be releasing on October 5 for Nintendo Switch. Obviously, this supposed launch date didn’t prove to be accurate, but it doesn’t mean that Alan Wake Remastered as a whole won’t be coming to Switch at a later date.

What adds even more credence to this entire situation is that this isn’t the only leak that Alan Wake Remastered has had for Nintendo’s platform. Just a few weeks back, the game was also rated by a ratings board in the region of Brazil. The fact that multiple entities have rated Alan Wake Remastered for Nintendo Switch for differing regions absolutely seems to indicate that the game will be hitting the platform before long.

Assuming that Alan Wake Remastered does come to Switch, though, it will be interesting to see how developer Remedy Entertainment opts to release it. In the past, Remedy brought its most recent title, Control, to Nintendo Switch, but it did so in the form of a Cloud Version. Whether or not Alan Wake Remastered might get this same Cloud Version treatment remains to be seen, but all the same, there’s a good chance that we could see the game hit Switch in the near future.

