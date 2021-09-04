Alan Wake Remaster Leaks Prior to Reported Announcement

✖

It looks as though a remastered iteration of Alan Wake, which is Remedy Entertainment's action-adventure title which first launched back in 2010, is soon going to be releasing. Although Remedy has yet to confirm outright that this leaked remaster is legitimate, additional reporting that has come about in the aftermath of this leak has suggested that the new port is very much real and is set to release in the near future.

Alan Wake Remastered first was noticed today when a Taiwanese retail site listed the game for pre-order. The game itself also appeared on a second retail site as well in the region around the same time, seemingly showing that this wasn't just a one-off accident by a single storefront. As for any other notable details involving Alan Wake Remastered, not much information was given in either listing other than platforms and a launch date. The release date, in particular, is said to be that of October 5, 2021. And when it comes to platforms, the game will seemingly be coming to Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Assuming that this is accurate, it will be the first time that Alan Wake has ever come to PlayStation hardware.

In addition to this leak seemingly confirming the existence of the Alan Wake Remastered, there are a few other bits of information that verifies the legitimacy of this port. For starters, back in June, the Epic Games Store had a leak of its own that outright mentioned Alan Wake Remastered. Since that time, many fans have been waiting to hear more from Remedy, although such an announcement hasn't transpired just yet.

To go along with this, Windows Central reports that it has talked to its own sources that have confirmed Alan Wake Remastered is very much real and should be announced "in the very near future." Other prominent figures in the games industry, notably Daniel Ahmad, have suggested that the reveal will be happening this coming week. With that in mind, we'll be sure to keep an eye out and will update you here on ComicBook.com once new information does end up coming about.

How do you feel about finally getting a remaster of Alan Wake? Will you look to pick this port up next month if it does end up releasing? Let me know all of your thoughts either down in the comments section or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.