Alien: Isolation Is Coming to the Nintendo Switch

Alien: Isolation is bringing its tense moments and Alien-fueled survival gameplay to the Nintendo Switch thanks to a port from Feral Interactive. The developer that’s known for bringing games to different platforms like mobile devices and the Switch announced this week that Alien: Isolation would be coming to Nintendo‘s console on December 5th. A new trailer was released for the game to show what it’d look like on the Switch and to bring anyone who hasn’t played the game up to speed on what to expect from it when the port releases.

Originally released in 2014, Alien: Isolation is a survivor-horror game that you may recall is the predecessor to the Alien: Blackout mobile spin-off that was revealed at the start of this year. Alien: Isolation tasks players with controlling Amanda Ripley who’s stuck on a space station that’s filled with enemies like humans, androids, and the feared Xenomorphs. The game was praised initially for its focus on survival and stealth when facing some of these enemies instead of allowing players to run in, guns blazing, and take down their obstacles.

For those who fondly recall the original Alien story, you may recognize that this protagonist in Alien: Isolation is Ellen Ripley’s daughter.

“When she left Earth, Ellen Ripley promised her daughter she would return home to celebrate her 11th birthday. She never made it,” Nintendo’s description of the game reads to set up the story. “Fifteen years later, Amanda Ripley learns that the flight recorder from her mother’s ship has been recovered. Amanda enters Sevastopol space station to finally solve the mystery of her mother’s disappearance, only to confront an unknown menace.”

On 5 December, #AlienIsolation lands on Nintendo Switch. Pre-purchase from the eShop for £29.99 / $34.99 / €34.99: https://t.co/fqWfHsI0ZC

(Change region to purchase in your country.) pic.twitter.com/wWozDkS4Bw — Feral Interactive (@feralgames) November 21, 2019

The game is priced at $34.99 for the Nintendo Switch which may seem like a steeper price for something that released just over five years ago, but this port doesn’t just come with the game. It also comes with seven different DLCs including one called Last Survivor which is meant to recreate Ellen Ripley’s final mission on the Nostromo.

Alien: Isolation will release for the Nintendo Switch on December 5th, but you can probably expect to see more previews of the game like the ones received today by keeping an eye on Feral Interactive’s Twitter account.