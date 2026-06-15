Virtua Fighter Might Have My Favorite Newcomer To A Fighting Game Series Ever

Virtua Fighter Crossroads is almost a complete re-invention of the classic 3D fighting game series, bringing back realistic brawls with a number of iconic returning characters. However, with a greater emphasis on a unique story, this new game in the series is introducing four newcomers to drive forward an anthology of individual tales. The main newcomer shown to convey this has a unique degree of appeal, showcasing a strong identity that already makes them someone who fits in the world of Virtua Fighter quite well.

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Much like the World Tour mode for Street Fighter 6, Virtua Fighter Crossroads is focused on creating an adventure players embark on. Taking place in the the fictional Southeast Asian city of Vilasapara, VF Crossroads allows players to take control of newcomers as they navigate a place where fighting is a part of everyday life. Elements of Shenmue and the Yakuza series, also developed by RGG Studios, build a very detailed world beyond the simple versus fighting you would expect from a fighting game title.

Cielo Adds A Brand-New Character To Virtua Fighter That Feels Natural To The Series Already

Courtesy of RGG Studios

The main newcomer that initial trailers for Virtua Fighter Crossroads focuses on is named Cielo, a young fighter making a name for himself alongside several of his friends in Vilasapara. Story events show Cielo fighting all sorts of people on the streets of the city, including an altercation with the area’s Chinese mafia (or triad) that puts himself and those around him in danger. Rescued by series regular Pai Chan, who now appears much older than her original appearance, Cielo seems to be on a journey of improving their marital arts skills.

Story events aside, Cielo’s brief gamplay clips suggest that he is heavily inspired by modern mixed-martial arts, using grapples and takedowns to bring his opponents into submission. This alone is an exciting concept, as it brings Virtua Fighter forward into new styles of combat, rather than relying solely on the archetypes on returning characters, even fan-favorites like the aforementioned Pai Chan. With Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.‘s recent revival of sorts, someone like Cielo stands out as a striking new addition that feels as grounded as others in the series.

Cielo’s realistic fighting style is perhaps even more reflective of real-life combat than the bombastic or stereotypical approaches other Virtua Fighter characters use. This brings a level of authenticity to the character immediately, which is only enhanced as you see them fight off waves of thugs in tense battles. The design of Cielo is relatively simple too, with distinct colors and visual clues that sell the character as someone who fights as often as you would expect from a Virtua Fighter character.

Other Newcomers Have Distinct Appearances That Match The Aesthetic Of Classic Fighters

Courtesy of Sega

All four newcomers follow the same approach as Cielo, sporting simple designs that easily fit into Virtua Fighter‘s aesthetic. Small features on each design helps the fighters not become bland either, with each having an interesting feature that begs the question — “how do they fight?” Between an optimistic sightseeing blonde woman, a secret agent in all black, and an all-business man in a white suit, the possibilities for how these characters play already give them plenty of appeal.

This is a huge departure from how other fighting game newcomers have been received over recent years, as it is clear that the Virtua Fighter Crossroads characters have tons of thought put into them. Perhaps this is due to the story importance the Crossroads characters hold, but for whatever reason, fan reactions are far more positive compared to other series. Fighters like Luke from Street Fighter, Shun’ei from The King of Fighters, or Lucky Chloe from Tekken 7 took a long time to warm up to fans, a sharp contrast to initial reactions for Crossroads‘ expanded roster.

Story Presentation Might Craft Some Of The Best Original Fighting Game Characters In Years

Courtesy of Sega

The full story trailer for Virtua Fighter Crossroads showcased the beginning of Cielo’s narrative chapter, including an amazing introduction that payed homage to characters from the series’ past. Already, the game is presenting itself less like a fighting game, and more akin to a martial arts movie through cinematic cutscenes and ton of personalization of characters through action. Cielo himself is endearing right away, as they walk through the streets of Vilasapara with confidence and reverence to fighters both he and Virtua Fighter‘s audience have great respect for.

The game also goes out of its way to establish relationships between characters, letting their personalities shine even if they aren’t playable fighters. This builds a dynamic life for Cielo, getting players to be invested in his story as well as his gameplay. By crafting such a connection with a new fighter beyond just “go and punch that guy,” the character is a protagonist players can get behind. Similar to a main character from other gaming genres, the way Cielo’s story is presented is a leap forward from the detached nature of other fighting game narratives.

Although other fighting games have evolved over the years, this version of Virtua Fighter might be the most fascinating the genre has ever seen. The amount of effort that has gone into fleshing out its newcomers like Cielo has the potential to integrate these new characters into players’ minds right away, making them just as beloved as series regulars. That alone is a huge accomplishment for Virtua Fighter Crossroads, giving it a head start to convey its other innovations to a storied fighting game franchise.

What is your favorite part of Virtua Fighter Crossroads from its extended showcase? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!