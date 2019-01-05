Official ‘Alien’ Twitter Account Seemingly Teasing New Game

It looks like the official Alien Twitter account is teasing a brand-new Alien game, which has consequently sent Alien fans into a hype coma.

The tease came no less than an hour ago and features an ambiguous teaser video for a brand-new project. Now, it’s unclear if this is for Alien Blackout — an upcoming game from 20th Century Fox that hasn’t been revealed, but has been announced — or something else.

Interestingly, the teaser video makes mention of Amanda Ripley, who was the protagonist of Sega and Creative Assembly’s 2014 survival-horror game, Alien: Isolation. And thus, this teaser has some fans convinced it’s for a sequel to Alien: Isolation. However, it’s possibly we are getting a completely new game starring Amanda Ripley, or that she’s at the center of the multiplayer-centric Alien: Blackout.

Some have pointed out that this may not be for a game at all, and while that’s possibly, it doesn’t seem likely. During the teaser the tagline of “Read. Play. Watch.” appears on the screen. If this was for a new movie or book or anything that’s not a game, why would the word “play” be included?

The more pertinent question isn’t whether this is a game, it’s what game is it. Alien: Isolation sold decently well and reviewed not too shabbily either, but it didn’t exactly set the world on fire. So it seems unlikely it would be involved with that. Rather, this likely is a teaser for Alien: Blackout, which may be getting revealed soon if this teaser is anything to go by.

As always, all this speculation should be taken with a grain of salt. An ambiguous teaser like this isn’t worth drawing too many conclusions from, nor getting too excited over. But if you’re an Alien fan, you’ll take what you can get. This is probably for Alien: Blackout, but we can dream and hope there’s two different Alien games in the pipeline.

