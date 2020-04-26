Alinity Suspended From Twitch For Wardrobe Malfunction

Popular and controversial Twitch streamer, Natalia "Alinity" Mogollon, has been suspended from Twitch, again. The Amazon-owned streaming platform suspended the streamer after her wardrobe malfunction went viral. At first, it looked like Alinity had escaped the ban, but after fellow streamers complained, she was kicked from Twitch the following day, also known as this morning. The banning follows Alinity's self-suspension, which she announced on Twitter.

"Hey so regardless of whatever Twitch decides to do, I'm gonna give myself a 3 day suspension from the platform," said the streamer. "I think it is fair."

In a follow up tweet, Alinity addressed criticism that Twitch hadn't suspended her yet, noting it's not her fault if she doesn't get booted from the platform. Further, she corrected those saying she never gets trouble with the platform, pointing towards her multiple suspensions in the past.

Hey so regardless of whatever Twitch decides to do, I'm gonna give myself a 3 day suspension from the platform. I think it is fair. Have yourselves a nice day! — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) April 25, 2020

Fast-forward a few hours, and Twitch made the suspension official. However, at the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long the streamer has been suspended for. What is clear though is Twitch has not banned her. In other words, Alinity and her channel will return as normal following the suspension.

I'm getting a suspension YES! Our hard work finally paid off good job guys pic.twitter.com/dNomMydQ8E — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) April 26, 2020

For those that missed all of the drama, it began yesterday, when Alinity accidentally exposed herself while trying to shove a pillow down her shirt during a livestream. The moment was quickly captured from the stream, and then shared everywhere, which is how we got here.

For Alinity, this isn't the first time she's been involved in controversy. Not only has she been suspended from Twitch before, but videos of her "abusing" her cats have gone viral in the past. In other words, none of this is new for the streaming star, who has become quite the controversial figure in the Twitch community.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Was Twitch right to suspend Alinity or should she have been banned?

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.