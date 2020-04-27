Alinity Says Her Twitch Suspension Didn't Go Far Enough

Twitch streamer Natalia "Alinity" Mogollon is no stranger to controversy, but the last few days have been a bit strange, to say the least. Alinity received a one-day suspension from the streaming platform after accidentally exposing herself while shoving a pillow down her shirt during a stream last Friday. Alinity was banned from the platform for 24 hours, but she imposed a three-day suspension on herself, following Twitch's decision. Making matters all the more surreal, Alinity has requested a formal, three-day suspension in addition to her self-imposed one. As of this writing, the platform has made no decision to do extend the suspension, and it's unclear whether they will address it further.

It's hard to say exactly what the endgame is, for Alinity. Streaming often leads to unintentional mistakes, which can lead to similar suspensions. Still, it's pretty much unheard of to see a streamer ask for a stricter punishment, especially for something that seems to have been an honest mistake. Alinity's request could be an attempt to show Twitch that she's taking the situation seriously, and her desire to adhere to the platform's terms of service. That said, it's entirely possible that Alinity is looking for some kind of excuse to take a bit of a break from the platform. Either way, it's impossible to say, for sure.

Of course, this isn't the first time that Alinity has found herself surrounded by controversy. The streamer faced calls for a permanent ban from Twitch for animal abuse after dropping her cat during a stream. While Alinity has called for a stricter ban for her wardrobe malfunction, she has downplayed the controversy with her cat. The incident was investigated by The Saskatoon Society for the Prevention of Cruelty, but the group found that her actions were not intended to be malicious.

24 hours. Not long enough.

I'm actually trying to get it extended to 3 days. — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) April 26, 2020

Alinity has been streaming since 2012, and is known for streaming games such as World of Warcraft, which is where the "Alinity" name comes from. The incident that led to Alinity's banning occurred while playing an entry in Ubisoft's Just Dance franchise.

What do you think of Alinity's suspension? Did the streamer receive a harsh enough punishment, or should it go farther? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

