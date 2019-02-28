All ‘Fortnite’ Season 8 Battle Pass Rewards

A new season means new rewards and Fortnite season 8 aims to not disappoint fans of the battle royale title with a totally new theme and matching cosmetic items to earn! With the new challenges now live for week one, take a peak at the video above to see what all the Battle Pass has in store.

In addition to the skins above, including the lovely Ember skin that will unlock at tier 71, there will be a new Dragon Scales wrap, a few new pickaxes, a colorful Cinder glider in addition to the hilarious “booty buoy” glider, and a “hoop master” emote!

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see all of those items in action in the Battle Pass Season 8 trailer above!

As for the game itself, season 8 is now live for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile players. For more about the new season, as per Epic Games:

“Season 8 has arrived and a monstrous volcano has appeared! Freed from the Ice King’s castle, the now-powerful Prisoner has brought fire and flame to Fortnite and its islands,” reads the latest blog post from the studio. “Pirates, Ninjas and a ship load of new fighters will tussle over treasure, battle with Pirate Cannons and uncover legendary loot. For those daring enough to explore, the new Lazy Lagoon and Sunny Steps locations are just a jump away with the help of Volcanic Vents. There are tons of new areas to explore and secrets to uncover. This season, X marks the spot!”

You can also learn what’s new with the latest season with our previous coverage here, including full patch notes and new map locations for players to explore! You can also check out our full Game Hub here to learn everything you can about what’s in store now that Season 8 is now live and many of the mysteries we’ve been pondering over all Season 7 are now solved.