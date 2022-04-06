THQ Nordic Announces New Digital Showcase Event

Publisher THQ Nordic has announced that it will be holding a new digital showcase event later in 2022. As the summer continues to draw closer, a number of video game publishers will surely begin to announce their plans for various events, much as we have come to expect in the past. As of today, though, THQ Nordic got out ahead of everyone else and revealed that its own showcase will be happening much later than anticipated.

For the second year in a row, THQ Nordic divulged on social media today that it will be holding a new broadcast on Friday, August 12th. This date is much further out than we’re used to seeing other publishers reveal certain events, but clearly, THQ Nordic is trying to get this showcase on everyone’s calendar in advance. As for what this broadcast will have in store, THQ Nordic said that it will focus on “new game announcements and updates on previously announced titles.” As such, there are a lot of things in play to show up here.

One of the titles that seems likely to be shown off during this event is that of Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed. THQ Nordic revealed last year that it was working on a new remake of the classic open-world action game. Since its announcement in fall 2021, though, the publisher hasn’t said much else about the project. It seems likely that this venue could reveal more about when Destroy All Humans 2 will be coming back.

Another game that we should likely get a new update on is SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake. This all-new SpongeBob game was also unveiled last fall, but we haven’t seen anything of it since its initial announcement. Considering that a clip from the original trailer for The Cosmic Shake also appears in THQ Nordic’s promotional video for this event, it seems all but guaranteed that we should expect to learn more about the game in August.

