New Alone in the Dark Game Seemingly Teased by Insider

A new game in the Alone in the Dark video game series has seemingly been teased by a notable insider. First started back in 1992, Alone in the Dark is a survival horror franchise that has received a handful of different entries over the course of the past couple of decades. And while the franchise has been dormant since 2015, it looks like it could soon be making a return in some manner.

In a recent message on social media, a user by the name of "The Snitch" tweeted out a message that could have ties to Alone in the Dark. Specifically, this user, who has had multiple accurate scoops in the past with upcoming video game announcements, said, "Being afraid of the dark is what keeps most of us alive." While this message puzzled some followers at first, others were quick to notice that the line happens to appear in the 2005 Alone in the Dark movie adaptation. As such, the implication from this tweet is that a new game in the series could be announced at some point soon.

Being afraid of the dark is what keeps most of us alive. — The Snitch (@insider_wtf) August 9, 2022

In a general sense, it would be logical for a new Alone in the Dark game to be announced later this week given events that are about to transpire. Specifically, publisher THQ Nordic is set to hold a new event on August 12th where it will divulge new information on upcoming titles. THQ Nordic happens to be the owner of the Alone in the Dark IP after it purchased the property from Atari back in 2018.

Obviously, it's now known what a new version of Alone in the Dark would even look like at this point in time. Even though the original games in the series were generally well-received, 2008's Alone in the Dark and 2015's Alone in the Dark: Illumination were both largely panned by critics and fans. As such, it's hard to know what a return to this franchise would take the shape of, whether that be with a wholly new installment or perhaps a remake of the original game. Either way, it sounds like we won't have to wait much longer to find out if a new announcement related to the series does come about later this week.

