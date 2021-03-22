Amazon Buy 2, Get 1 Free Video Games Deal: PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch

Amazon has launched another massive buy 2, get 1 free sale that includes a hodgepodge of books, Blu-rays, toys, video games, board games, and more. You can shop the entire sale right here, but if you're after the video games, here are some things to keep in mind...

To single out the video games in the B2G1 free sale, simply select "Video Games" under the "Department" section in the toolbar. After that, you can break the sale down by console. Note that selecting "PlayStation 5" won't bring up PS4 games that include free upgrades for the new console, like Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

You should also keep in mind that additional games will be added over the course of the next several days. The pickings were pretty slim at launch, but if you don't see anything you're interested in, keep checking back. Target is also running a buy 2, get 1 free sale on video games that you can compare to Amazon's offering.

Finally, don't forget that you can mix and match the deals in Amazon's sale. You can find the majority of Amazon's B2G1 free board game deals under the "Toys & Games" section. They also have some solid Blu-ray options under the "Movies and TV" section like The Office Complete Series and The Lord of the Rings trilogy in 4K UHD.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.