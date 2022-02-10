Amazon’s Buy 2, Get 1 Free Video Game Sale Updated

Amazon is running another big buy 2, get 1 free sale that includesa random assortment of popular items in categories ranging from books, to Blu-rays, to video games. The video game category is especially interesting as it includes some big games for the Nintendo Switch – a very rare event. Unfortunately, the Pokemon games – including the newly released Pokemon Legends: Arceus – that were part of the sale at launch have been removed, but new titles have been added.

You can shop Amazon’s entire B2G1 sale right here. You can access all of the eligible games by selecting the Video Games category, and we’ve picked out some of the best games and listed them below to get you started. Keep in mind that the sale has been running all week, and will likely end soon. As noted, new games can be added or removed at any time. You can mix and match any of the eligible products in Amazon’s buy 2, get 1 free sale with your video game purchase to earn your freebie.