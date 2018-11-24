Amazon Reveals Cyber Monday 2018 Gaming Deals

Black Friday is officially in the rear-view mirror and now gamers looking to save big have their sights set on Cyber Monday! Luckily, Amazon has already revealed quite a few gaming deals they have in store.

This Cyber Monday for Amazon is perfect for those looking to dive right into the world of Virtual Reality! Currently listed for the upcoming sale is a $200 off special on the HTC Vive Pro, with $20 off of the Oculus Go and $50 off of an Oculus Rift. But it’s not just VR setups that Amazon has in store, gamers can also save big on games, peripherals, and even consoles!

For those looking to get an Xbox One S, Amazon has a 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle on sale for $100 off, as well as $70 off of an Xbox One S Battlefield V bundle.

With up to 30% on popular gaming headsets – including the famed HyperX brand – Cyber Monday will offer the perfect chance to upgrade those gaming peripherals. From gaming mice, to headsets – even charging docks and keyboards, there are a ton of deals available now for those wanting to make sure they have the best of the best for cheap.

As far as games, there are tons of deals available, up to 80% off of digital copies as well! Whether you want to raid tombs as Lara Croft int he final installment of the Tomb Raider reboot series, or are looking to cash in on some Fallout 76 time with friends online, there are quite a few adventures to choose from for every sort of gamer.

There are a few deals available now, with the main sale going live on Cyber Monday itself. More and more savings are going to be filtering in, so make sure to check back here with us for even more sales as they go live.

Though the small preview above is all we have to go on right now, we know that there is going to be much more available when the sale goes live. To take a sneak peek at Amazon has in store, check out their online store right here!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.