Amazon’s Cyber Monday Sale Offers Awesome Deals On Consoles

Now that Black Friday has come and gone, it’s time for gamers to look forward to the next big sale for the holiday season: Cyber Monday. Amazon has some great deals for gamers going on but for those looking to score on a shiny new console, this one is for you.

PlayStation 4 PRO Red Dead COD Bundle: ‘Red Dead Redemption 2,’ ‘Call Duty Black Ops 4’

For those looking to go all out, there’s a PlayStation 4 Pro bundle that includes Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2 with a whopping 1TB of memory for $40 off the original retail value.

This is a solid way to gift one of the most powerful consoles on the market currently with two AAA titles that are dominating the market!

Xbox One X 1TB ‘Fallout 76’ OR ‘NBA 2K19’ Bundle

Whether you want to get your sports on, or take to the Wasteland for one more journey, both the NBA 2K19 and Fallout 76 Xbox One X bundles are a solid deal. For $70.99 off of the original price, Xbox fans get 1TB of memory as well as a free trial for Xbox Live.

These bundles include:

Bundle includes: Xbox One X console, wireless controller, full-game download of the game of choice

1-month Xbox Game Pass trial

1-month Xbox Live Gold. Xbox Live Gold required to play game (sold separately, 1 month included)

Xbox One S 1TB ‘Minecraft’ Creators Bundle, ‘Battlefield V’ Bundle

For those looking to get an Xbox One S, Amazon has a 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle on sale for $100 off, as well as $70 off of an Xbox One S Battlefield V bundle. Both offer an incredible deal for two very popular social games. The best part? If you’re not into online, both can also be played totally solo as well. It’s the perfect present!

Though the small preview above is all we have to go on right now, we know that there is going to be much more available when the sale goes live. To take a sneak peek at Amazon has in store, check out their online store right here!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.