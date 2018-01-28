New Amazon Nintendo Switch Sale Includes Breath of the Wild and More Awesome Titles

Amazon sales tend to come in waves, and it looks like the tide is rising again. Several games are on sale this weekend (more than likely while supplies last) including popular titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, and ARMS. Discounts range from 5- to 35 percent off of the standard retail price for the available titles, many of which have either won awards or smashed sales records in recent years. If you’re looking to catch up with most of last year’s popular Nintendo Switch titles, it might be worth picking up a few of these, which we’ve listed below:

Super Mario Odyssey – $59.99

Explore huge 3D kingdoms filled with secrets and surprises, including costumes for Mario and lots of ways to interact with the diverse environments – such as cruising around them in vehicles that incorporate the HD Rumble feature of the Joy-Con controller or exploring sections as Pixel Mario.

Fire Emblem Warriors – $43.95

Play and experience a new kingdom with original characters colliding with heroes from across the Fire Emblem universe. Battle as fan-favorite Fire Emblem heroes, like Chrom, Corrin, Ryoma, Marth, Xander, and more, each with unique moves, special attacks, weapon types, and voiced dialogue. Pair up two hero characters as a single unit that can unleash devastating combos and even Switch between these heroes mid-attack. With the classic weapons triangle, tactically choose and Switch between Fire Emblem heroes to gain the advantage in combat against countless enemies

ARMS – $53.85

These elite fighting superstars share one thing in common: extendable arms! So fight as never before: equip super-powered ARMS to create a slew of unprecedented combinations. Then use simple motion or button controls to dish out highly strategic beatdowns in 1-on-1, or even 2-on-2 battles!

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – $56.99

Explore the wilds of Hyrule any way you like—anytime, anywhere! – Climb up towers and mountain peaks in search of new destinations, then set your own path to get there and plunge into the wilderness. Along the way, you’ll battle towering enemies, hunt wild beasts and gather ingredients for the food and elixirs you’ll make to sustain you on your journey. With Nintendo Switch, you can literally take your journey anywhere.

There are plenty of other titles that players can pick up, just in case they flew under your radar last year:

