New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for April 3rd

Yesterday was quite the whirlwind for those in the industry, as the Nintendo Switch 2 price was revealed, Val Kilmer unfortunately passed away, and more sequels of established movies were revealed at CinemaCon. Sometimes, it’s nice to step away from the grind to escape to The New York Times app to play some puzzles. Whether you go for Strands or Connections first is your approach, and the daily NYT Wordle puzzle will always be there for you to dive into. Yesterday’s puzzle wasn’t too tricky, and it seems that the Wordle puzzle for today, April 3rd, isn’t too challenging to solve. For those looking for tips, hints, and the solution for today’s puzzle, we’ve got what you need below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since 2021, Wordle has been taking the New York Times app by storm. With millions of players tapping into their word knowledge daily, Wordle has gone through 2,000 words throughout the years, and has no plans of slowing down. Wordle is a guessing game with players solving a five-letter word with six chances to get the correct solution. With any game, feedback will be provided by gray, yellow, and green blocks, indicating where and which letters belong in the final word.

There’s been a lot of talk about the cost of things, whether it be for production value or products in the stores. With the latest news regarding the $450 Nintendo Switch 2 preorders and the $80 price tag on Mario Kart World, my mind was drawn to this ongoing issue the entire day. With money on my mind, I decided my starting word for today would be “price.” My starter word gave me two yellow blocks.

The word “price” has two yellow blocks for R and E, which is a good starting point. There are a lot of words that have these two letters in them. One useful insight is that E isn’t the final letter in the Wordle puzzle, which cuts down the number of words we have to choose from. If you need another hint, try putting R at the end of the final word. If you are ready to see the final Wordle answer, take a look below.

The solution for The New York Times Wordle for April 3rd is “Shear.” As noted yesterday, it can be challenging when words have more consonants to figure out, but once you’ve figured out which ones, it makes it easier to solve. While we aren’t sure what tomorrow will bring, we will be here to help with your Wordle puzzle for April 4th. Until then, keep on chugging along, players..