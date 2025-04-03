New York Times Connections Answers for April 3rd

Want to know what today’s Connections answers are? You’re in luck, as we at ComicBook have everything you need, from the correct answers and categories, as well as some hints and tips, all for today, April 3rd’s Connections from The New York Times. Notable for its challenging category-based gameplay, Connections offers a fun and thought-provoking experience similar to that of Strands and Wordle. While the categories aren’t as hard as in days past (especially with the April Fool’s puzzle), the words can be hard to decipher. Fortunately, we have all of the correct answers, categories, and hints for today’s Connections.

The New York Times’ Connections’s gameplay revolves around 16 different words and it’s up to you to sort them into four secret categories. Pick four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from beverages or Nintendo consoles to clothes that are also verbs or popular baby names in 1997. You only get four chances to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections has some tough words to choose from.

With today’s Connections, there are some interesting word choices, which is similar to yesterday, aside from the categories. A good tip to keep in mind is that these words usually have multiple meanings, so pay attention to them as you see any matches. The words in today’s Connections are as follows: Scanner, Browser, Poster, Reader, Notice, Beach, Register, Folder, Sunday, Bulletin, Scale, Tree, Soda Can, Conveyor Belt, Keyboard, and Announcement.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: Did you get the memo?

Green: Shopping sprees end here

Blue: One of these is at the bar

Purple: A handsy topic

If you want to know the correct themes for today’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Printed Notification

Green: Seen at a Grocery Checkout Counter

Blue: Things with Tabs

Purple: Palm ______

If you want to know the answers as to what words go into which categories, here are the answers to Connections for April 3rd:

Yellow: Announcement, Bulletin, Notice, Poster

Green: Conveyor Belt, Register, Scale, Scanner

Blue: Browser Folder, Keyboard, Soda Can

Purple: Beach, Reader, Sunday, Tree

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below!