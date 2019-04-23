Amazon’s One-Day PC Sale is Loaded With Gaming Gear

Amazon’s latest one-day Gold Box PC sale is definitely worth checking out for gamers, but there’s a little something for every PC user in here – especially if you’re in the market for networking gear and storage. You can shop the entire sale right here, but here are some standout items to get you started:

• NETGEAR Orbi Wall-Plug Whole Home Mesh WiFi System – $199.99 (25% off)

• NETGEAR R6700 Nighthawk AC1750 – $54 when you click $15 coupon (58% off)

• NETGEAR Nighthawk WiFi Cable Modem Router Combo – $134.99 (36% off)

• Razer Lancehead TE Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse – $39.99 (50% off)

• Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB Portable Hard Drive External – $54.99 (21% off)

• CORSAIR Graphite 780T Full-Tower Case – $119.99 (37% off)

• TP-Link 10/100/1000Mbps Gigabit Ethernet PCI Express, PCIE Network Adapter – $9.99 (50% off)

• AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X Processor – $679 (24% off)

• HyperX 16GB Kit of 2 (2x8GB) 2400MHz DDR4 Internal Memory – $83.49 (17% off)

There are many more deals where this came from, so head on over to Amazon and shop them all until the end of the day today, April 23rd. The best stuff might not last that long, so if you see something you want, jump on it while you can.

