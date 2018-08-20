Amazon Prime Discontinuing 20% Video Game Pre-Order Discount

If you’re a member of Amazon Prime and you were looking to continue using their 20 percent pre-order discount on some new games, you may want to brace yourself for some bad news.

It was confirmed today that the program will be making a change, to which the 20 percent discount no longer applies for said pre-orders. Instead, Amazon will be applying a different kind of program in its place.

Here are the details straight from the Twitch email that was sent earlier today:

Starting on August 28, Prime members will now get a $10 Amazon credit when pre-ordering select games on Amazon.com. This credit can be used on almost anything sold by Amazon.com. This new pre-order benefit is replacing the current discount on physical game pre-orders. All eligible pre-orders placed before August 28 will still receive the 20 percent discount under the existing benefit once the game is released. The exact terms and conditions for this new discount can be found here.

This is bound to be a disappointment for long-time Amazon Prime members that have utilized the discount on more than one occasion. The $10 credit does certainly beat nothing, but this is sure to hinder a lot of long-time consumers that have been buying games on a consistent basis. On that note, you might want to get those pre-orders in before the deadline.

In addition, Twitch has also confirmed a slight change to the Twitch Prime services, which are offered alongside the monthly Amazon Prime membership at no additional cost.

It noted: Universal ad-free viewing will no longer be part of Twitch Prime for new members, starting on September 14. Members with monthly subscriptions will continue to get ad-free viewing until October 15. If you already have an annual subscription, or if you upgrade to an annual subscription before September 14, you will continue with ad-free viewing until your next renewal date.

Advertising is an important source of support for the creators who make Twitch possible. This change will strengthen and expand that advertising opportunity for creators so they can get more support from their viewers for doing what they love.

Now it’s just a matter of seeing how much these changes will affect Amazon Prime’s membership count. We’ll find out in the next few weeks.

