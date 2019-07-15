Here Are All of the Best Prime Day Board Game Deals

Surprisingly, Amazon didn’t single out their board game sales for Prime Day, but they’re definitely there if you know where to look. You can browse the entire list of board games right here and card games here, but we’ve singled out some of the highlights below.

• Carcassonne – $19.99

• Scrabblbe – $8.39

• Splendor – $23.76

• Mysterium – $29.71

• A Game of Thrones The Board Game – $33.24

• Smallworld – $29.71

• 7 Wonders – $28.99 / Duel – $17.81

• Dixit – $21.23

• Stratego – $9.21

• The Castles of Burgundy – $19.20

• Harry Potter Labyrinth – $20.83

• The Lion King Monopoly – $24.48

• Dead of Winter – $37.77

• Catan Junior – $14.61

• One Night Ultimate Werewolf – $10.35

• Rick and Morty Total Rickall Cooperative Card Game – $6.76

• Exploding Kittens – $13.99

On a related note, Amazon loves a good $5 physical book code during their big sales events, and Prime Day 2019 is no different. However, this time around they’re dropping the threshold to books $15 or over (as opposed to the usual $20). All you need to do is use the code PRIMEBOOK19 at checkout, and you’ll save an additional $5 on any physical book that’s shipped and sold from Amazon. We especially enjoy using these codes on all of the Dungeons & Dragons books we need for our collection.

That having been said, you can shop the entire Dungeons & Dragons book lineup right here. If you’re just starting out, you can use the code to pick up one of the core rulebooks (including the big gift set pictured below), or you can grab one of the new titles like Baldurs Gate: Descent Into Avernus, Ghosts of Saltmarsh, or Acquisitions Incorporated. Then again, you might want to skip D&D entirely and use the code to pick up a novel you have on your wish list.

