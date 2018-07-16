Amazon Prime Day: The Best Gaming Deals

We knew that this day was coming, but we just didn’t know when the sales were going to drop. But surprise, Amazon Prime members — they’re here!

Amazon Prime Day has kicked off, and as you can tell by the official website, things are definitely getting packed as we’re barely able to make our way around the page. However, we did spot a handful of great gaming deals that you can get right now if you’re a member of the service!

We’ve broken down some of the best deals below, but keep shopping around. Amazon is likely to introduce new ones as the day goes on! Hurry and get them while you can!

First up, Bandai Namco’s New Gundam Breaker is on sale, down $20 to the price of $39.99. While it’s not quite as good as Gundam Versus, some fans may be interested in picking this one up. Speaking of Versus, you can get it here for just $14.99! That’s well worth the price.

Bandai Namco’s Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Hacker’s Memory is also available for just $24.99, which is a pretty decent deal for a game like this.

It appears that there’s also an extension of the Xbox Game Pass being offered, where you can get nine months of the monthly games service (instead of six) for just $59.99. It’s unknown how long this particular deal will be going on, so jump when you get the chance.

If you haven’t picked up Persona 5 for PlayStation 4 just yet, here’s your chance to score it for half price. It’s an unbeatable deal for just $29.99. If it’s gangster adventures you’re after instead, check out Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Essence of Art Edition for just $34.99!

If you’ve been looking to snag a New Nintendo 3DS XL Super Nintendo version (complete with a digital copy of Super Mario Kart), you can get it now for $149.99. But it’ll likely run out of stock fast!

Dragon’s Crown Pro: Battle Hardened Edition can also be yours for a great price, going down to $29.99!

Here are some other noteworthy deals!

Don’t forget to check out these Sandisk memory cards too, which allows you to expand your Nintendo Switch memory quite handily. Get the 400GB one and get all the games!

These deals are likely to go fast, so don’t miss out!

