Amazon Giving Popular 2020 Game Away for Free for Limited Time

Amazon, via Amazon Prime, is giving away a popular game from last year away for free, but only for a limited time and via PC codes. In other words, if you’re on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X — any other platform the game is available on — you’re out of luck. More than that, the free code is limited to GOG. As for the game, it’s Ghostrunner from developer One More Level and publisher 505 games, and it debuted back on October 27, 2020. And as you may remember, it was one of the year’s surprise hits.

In addition to performing well commercially, the game landed with critics. The PC version, in particular, boasts an 81 over on Metacritic. Meanwhile, on Steam 91 percent of users across 25,414 reviews reviewed the game positively, giving it a “Very Positive” Steam User Review rating.

“Ghostrunner is a hardcore FPP slasher packed with lightning-fast action, set in a grim, cyberpunk megastructure,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Climb Dharma Tower, humanity’s last shelter, after a world-ending cataclysm. Make your way up from the bottom to the top, confront the tyrannical Keymaster, and take your revenge.”

An official blurb about the game continues:

“The streets of this tower city are full of violence. Mara the Keymaster rules with an iron fist and little regard for human life. As resources diminish, the strong prey on the weak and chaos threatens to consume what little order remains. The decisive last stand is coming. A final attempt to set things right before mankind goes over the edge of extinction. As the most advanced blade fighter ever created, you’re always outnumbered but never outclassed. Slice your enemies with a monomolecular katana, dodge bullets with your superhuman reflexes, and employ a variety of specialized techniques to prevail.”

As noted, not only is this offer limited to Amazon Prime subscribers, but it’s also only available for a limited time, though, at the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how limited this window of opportunity is.

