5 Greatest Horse Companions In Games

Horses are consistent allies across many genres of gaming, providing transport for both your character or their items across a variety of worlds. Although typically seen in specific genres, a loyal horse is a steadfast companion no matter where they appear, aiding you on whatever adventure you set out upon. In many ways, a trusted horse is the most reliable character at your side, making key aspects of your journey easier and providing aid at every step.

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Oftentimes, horses and mounts are version of faster travel across games with larger maps, such as an extensive open-world RPG or sprawling MMO. Although horses are useful in these games, many almost act as simple cosmetics, lacking any real purpose outside a tool for convenience in the same way a sword, a wand, or a shield would be. Mounts across many games don’t need to have anything more than a practical purpose, but the ones that do can be as memorable as the fleshed out NPC characters you meet.

5. Roach (The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt)

Courtesy of CD Projekt Red

The world of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is massive, and almost impossible to navigate without some sort of steed. However, Geralt’s answer to this problem has always been his ever-present companion Roach, a character from the original Witcher novels who may as well be as important as Geralt himself. Roach is as straightforward and reliable a mount as any, taking you across great distances and carrying your proof of monsters slain during various quests.

What sets Roach apart is not just the history the horse has from her source material, but the small bits of her personality that shine during gameplay. Unlike other horses, which are almost always loyal to a fault, Roach has a temperament and almost cocky attitude at times. Roach will sometimes veer off course or get scared from the dangerous monsters you face, growing harder to control. Some magic can calm her down, but the fact that Roach has reactions to in-game stimuli make her feel far more “real” than other horses seen in games.

4. Epona (The Legend of Zelda)

Courtesy of Nintendo

Epona’s legacy is one that’s been built over time, ever since the horse appeared as a mere foal in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Bonding to Link in Lon Lon Ranch, Epona is a horse that is easily one of the most recognized horses in gaming for getting Link around to various locations and quests. While not remarkable beyond that, Epona’s long-lasting presence ever since the Legend of Zelda series switched to 3D cements them as a companion players expect to see in every new entry.

Every iteration of The Legend of Zelda timeline has seen Epona return in some way, from the Twilight Princess series to Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. Despite the complexity of the series’ story, Epona is as constant of a character as Link or Zelda themselves. That alone has made Epona a fan-favorite over time, and a steed who will continue to appear in new games as long as the franchise continues.

3. Torrent (Elden Ring)

Courtesy of FromSoftware

Elden Ring has one of the most detailed open worlds imaginable, but navigating across The Lands Between becomes much easier once you get the spectral horse Torrent as a companion. As a spirit horse, Torrent never truly leaves you, even if they cannot be summoned in specific places throughout the game and its separate DLC map. Torrent’s ability to double jump and gallop past the dangers of various areas makes them vital for exploration, becoming your greatest ally in your journey to become Elden Lord.

However, Torrent can also make the traditional FromSoft Soulslike combat of Elden Ring easier, enabling mounted combat against a variety of foes. Even other horse-riding enemies, like the infamous Tree Sentinel, are much easier to handle when you are riding Torrent into battle. Torrent has a health bar like your Tarnished character, making them feel like a companion charging into the fight with you. Given how difficult Elden Ring can be, Torrent is a reliable way to flee, reposition, or attack, assisting you constantly in some of your most important boss fights.

2. Agro (Shadow of the Colossus)

Agro is another temperamental horse similar to Roach, but the journey of Shadow of the Colossus is far different than The Witcher 3. As protagonist Wander goes off in search for the titular Colossus creatures, Agro is your vehicle to reach those monuments of nature, traveling across gorgeous landscapes in a desolate world. The remaster from Bluepoint Games really captures just how important Agro is, yet even the original game had intricate mechanics for maximizing what the horse could do.

Wander can command Agro to perform different tricks through specific inputs, requiring a certain mastery over time to coax certain actions out of the steed. Players can hang off Agro, do a quick turn, or have them use daring speeds to chase after certain Colossus beasts you both find. Standing up and raising your sword while riding Agro lends to a feeling of pride and power against impossibly huge foes, before petting Agro after a job well done lends to that sense of companionship with the horse.

That being said, Agro is remembered well for perhaps the greatest act of sacrifice a horse has ever made in a game. Toward the final Colossus, Agro saves Wander after crossing a collapsing bridge, seemingly falling to their death. This heartbreaking loss recontextualizes the bond you’ve built with Agro across the whole game, giving you impactful stakes for the final battle. Although Agro is revealed to have survived in one of the game’s endings, it’s still one of Shadow of the Colossus‘ best moments.

1. Your Personal Horse (Red Dead Redemption 2)

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

When it comes to horses, Red Dead Redemption 2 has everyone beat. While it might be cheating, this Wild West adventure allows you to fully customize what type of horse you want, with each one having its own stats and qualities. Fast horses, horses that have greater carrying capacity for your supplies, and war horses designed for firefights are all available, creating endless opportunities. The perfect steed is always at your fingertips, especially when you earn enough money to buy expensive breeds.

Wrangling horses is another feature from Red Dead Redemption 2 that makes their horses memorable, as taming a wild mare can be exciting. Training a mustang from open fields to become a loyal companion might take work, but will make the reward of their companionship feel even more earned. Speaking of training, each horse in this game must be taken care of, with an insane amount of detail going into their maintenance. Players have to pay attention to their horse’s needs, much like their own, in order for both of them to survive.

Considering how important horses are to any Wild West setting, having a good steed for travel and support is required more for this game than any other. Dozens of hours could be spent in Red Dead Redemption 2 just forming a closer bond with your horse, easily making it the best steed across any game you’ve ever played.

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