Amazon Prime Giving Away 5 Free Games for Limited Time

Amazon, via Amazon Prime, is giving away not one, not two, not three, not four, but five new games for free for the month of September as part of Amazon Prime Gaming. Unfortunately, these games are limited to just PC. In other words, if you're an Amazon Prime user on PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch, you're out of luck. However, if you have a PC you download all five games at any point during the month of September. And that's it. There are no strings attached. Once downloaded, the games are yours to keep and play as long as you maintain an active Amazon Prime subscription. The only catch is you have to download the games sometime during September because once October hits they will be replaced with new free games and return to their normal prices.

As for the games themselves, there's nothing major here, which is typically the case with free Amazon Prime games. All five games are smaller, less consequential releases, but hey beggars can't be choosers.

Below, you can read more about all five games, as well as check out trailers for each: