Amazon Prime Giving Away 5 Free Games for Limited Time
Amazon, via Amazon Prime, is giving away not one, not two, not three, not four, but five new games for free for the month of September as part of Amazon Prime Gaming. Unfortunately, these games are limited to just PC. In other words, if you're an Amazon Prime user on PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch, you're out of luck. However, if you have a PC you download all five games at any point during the month of September. And that's it. There are no strings attached. Once downloaded, the games are yours to keep and play as long as you maintain an active Amazon Prime subscription. The only catch is you have to download the games sometime during September because once October hits they will be replaced with new free games and return to their normal prices.
As for the games themselves, there's nothing major here, which is typically the case with free Amazon Prime games. All five games are smaller, less consequential releases, but hey beggars can't be choosers.
Below, you can read more about all five games, as well as check out trailers for each:
Outcast - Second Contact
About: "Outcast – Second Contact is the complete remake of the cult title which sparked the open world, action-adventure genre. Take off on an exploration of Adelpha, an alien world as beautiful as it is dangerous, where your heroic journey places the fate of two worlds in your hands."
Effie
About: "Effie is a 3D action-adventure game that combines classic elements from the genre, such as combat, platforming, and puzzles, with the exploration of an expanded world. Live a unique fantasy adventure and relive the look and feel of old-school video-games!"
Autonauts
About: "Autonauts challenges players to colonize fertile alien worlds for the benefit of humanity with an array of robot helpers at their disposal. Utilizing a visual programming language inspired by Scratch, players can playfully program their helpers to perform basic tasks like chopping down trees to more complicated duties like baking pies, fishing, marshaling other robots, and more!
Pumped BMX Pro
About: "Pumped BMX Pro is the next installment in the high adrenaline, fast-paced arcade BMX trickathon. Master 60 levels and over 200 challenges while pulling off as many radical stunts as possible on one of 15 bikes."
Tiny Troopers Joint Ops
About: "Tiny Troopers Joint Ops is an epic bite-sized arcade shooter, filled to the brim with action-packed mini maps of mayhem! Take control of your tiny troopers as you battle evil adversaries from around the world with a multitude of weapons. Recruit specialist mercenaries such as Medics, Machine Gunners, and the Elite Delta Force to subdue enemy insurgents! Collect medals, dog tags, Intel and more during the course of each mission to ensure victory. "
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.