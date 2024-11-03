Amazon Giving Away One of 2019’s Best Games for Free

Amazon is giving away one of 2019’s best games for free. In 2019, gamers were treated to the likes of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Apex Legends, Resident Evil 2 Remake, Beat Saber, Disco Elysium, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Devil May Cry 5, Super Mario Maker 2, Astrail Chain, Luigi’s Mansion 3, The Outer Worlds, Gears 5, and Kingdom of Hearts 3. It was a pretty light, forgettable year. In a year like 2019 though, some hidden gems surface and get attention they may not get in a more bloated year.

The biggest example of this in 2019 was a game that surprised many who did not expect it to be one of the best games of the year. That game is A Plague Tale: Innocence from developer Asobo Studio and publisher Focus Home Entertainment, which normally costs $40 to check out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those unfamiliar with the title, A Plague Tale: Innocence released to an 83 on Metacritic back in 2019 and was notably nominated for Best Narrative at The Game Awards that year, an award many think it was robbed of winning. It coupled this success by selling a few million copies. All of this combined and created demand for a sequel, which is exactly what happened in 2022 with the release of A Plague Tale: Requiem, one of 2022’s best games.

“Follow the grim tale of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo, in a heartrending journey through the darkest hours of history,” reads an official blurb about the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Hunted by Inquisition soldiers and surrounded by unstoppable swarms of rats, Amicia and Hugo will come to know and trust each other. As they struggle to survive against overwhelming odds, they will fight to find purpose in this brutal, unforgiving world.”

Those interested in checking this game out for free can do so via Prime Gaming, courtesy of an Amazon Prime subscription. The game is available on a variety of platforms, but the free codes — which are only available for the month of November — are limited to PC (GOG).

“A Plague Tale: Innocence probably isn’t a game that’s on everyone’s radar, but that doesn’t mean it’s one you should skip,” reads a snippet from our official review of the game. “If you’re a fan of the stealth genre, it’s an easy purchase. Even if you’re not a diehard advocate for hiding behind boxes and deceiving enemies, the story is worth experiencing so long as you’ve got remote tolerance for stealth mechanics. It’s estimated it’ll take around 12-15 hours – my playthrough was on the low end of that, if not totally under it – and even though it’s a streamlined narrative, it feels like it’s worth revisiting a second or third time to pick up on everything missed before.”