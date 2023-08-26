Amazon Prime Gaming Gives Away $15 Call of Duty Bundle for Free

If you're a subscriber of Amazon's Prime Gaming service and also play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and/or Call of Duty: Warzone, you're in luck: the Prime Gaming rewards for August (and technically September, too) currently include a pack of several different cosmetics that'd normally run players for $15, the price that you're paying for Amazon Prime anyway per month. The bad news though is that this bundle was previously in the Call of Duty shop as a purchase itself, so if you bought it back when it was available and also have Amazon Prime, you're out $15 instead.

The Prime Gaming Call of Duty bundle in question is the Designated Driver pack, a series of cosmetics that's part of Prime Gaming's World Series of Warzone giveaways. Another of these bundles was given away in August with that one given away under similar circumstances, though that one was a $20 bundle that was free through Prime Gaming.

What's in Prime Gaming's New Designated Driver Pack Call of Duty Bundle?

The highlight of the bundle is the Speed Demon Operator skin as is typical for these kinds of bundles, but it comes with a few more cosmetics and bonuses other than that skin alone. Behind that is the Take the Wheel weapon Blueprint with that and the rest of the bundle's contents shown off below.

Designated Driver Call of Duty Bundle

Speed Demon – Operator Skin

Take the Wheel – TAQ-V Battle Rifle Weapon Blueprint

Dropping In – Animated Calling Card

Burning Rubber – Emblem

Double XP Token

Double Weapon XP Token

To get the bundle, you have to head here with your active Prime Gaming subscription and claim it. Given the compatibility between Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the contents of these bundles can be used across both games. In fact, it'll be usable in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, too. This is the second bundle in the World Series of Warzone promo, so Prime Gaming subscribers can probably expect more of them in the future, too.

Call of Duty Content Carrying Over to Modern Warfare 3

It'll carry over because, as Activision previously stated, content players acquired from Modern Warfare 2 will carry over to Modern Warfare 3. We saw this to a degree in Call of Duty: Warzone since contents between that battle royale game and several other Call of Duty titles have been shared, but this is the first time that this'll happen from one mainline Call of Duty game to the next.

"And for the first time in Call of Duty's history, a vast amount of content from a previous Modern Warfare game will transfer – or 'carry forward' -- and be available in the next Modern Warfare title," Activision said previously. "The content delivery is incredible: As an example, expect your available arsenal to combine weapons from both Modern Warfare titles, giving you a massive repository of armaments ready to use on day one!"