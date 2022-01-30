Amazon’s Prime Gaming Free Games for February Revealed

Every month, Amazon’s Prime Gaming offers a number of free video games and other loot and goodies. Now that January is coming to a close, Prime Gaming has officially revealed the lineup of freebies that will be available beginning February 1st. More specifically, February’s free video games via Amazon’s Prime Gaming include Stellaris, Ashwalkers: A Survival Journey, As Far As The Eye, Double Kick Heroes, and Golazo! Soccer League.

There are several caveats to Prime Gaming’s offering, as typical for this sort of thing. Chiefly, these are only available to Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Gaming is just the arm of Amazon Prime associated with gaming, as the name implies. They are also only available to claim for a limited time and even then only for PC and sometimes on specific digital distribution platforms.

We've got a new month approaching, so you all know what that means! 🎉



Feast your eyes on the latest & greatest goodies you'll be able to grab in February, free if you have Prime.https://t.co/EOySiWdzkQ 👀 pic.twitter.com/S4iZ5sHTpN — Prime Gaming (@primegaming) January 27, 2022

Here’s how Amazon’s Prime Gaming describes the titles available in February:

Stellaris – Explore a galaxy full of wonders as player’s interact with diverse alien races, discover strange new worlds with unexpected events and expand the reach of the empire through the limitless possibilities in this sci-fi grand strategy game.

Ashwalkers: A Survival Journey – Embark on a survival journey through a harsh world with no rules or judgment as gamers manage a party, food and equipment, as well as face moral dilemmas from a non-linear narrative survival sim with 34 possible endings.

As Far As The Eye – Construct a mobile village and travel with a tribe to the center of the world in this roguelike turn-based resource-management game filled with procedural situations, natural events, skill-trees and hard choices.

Double Kick Heroes – Survive on the highway to hell by butchering loads of zombies throughout 24 levels of pure madness.

Golazo! Soccer League – Have lots of pure fun with this dynamic arcade football game fitted with medium-sized fields, no fouls and no offsides whistled.

As noted above, Stellaris, Ashwalkers: A Survival Journey, As Far As The Eye, Double Kick Heroes, and Golazo! Soccer League are set to be available via Prime Gaming starting on February 1st. That’s in addition to various in-game loot for titles like League of Legends and the like. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Amazon’s Prime Gaming right here.

What do you think about the latest batch of free video games for Amazon Prime subscribers? Do any of the Prime Gaming offers excite you particularly?