Amazon’s Prime Gaming Free Games for January Now Available

Every month, Amazon’s Prime Gaming offers new free video games to subscribers, and given that it is the beginning of January 2022, it should come as no surprise that the new selection of free offerings is now available via Prime Gaming. January 2022’s selection of titles includes Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Total War: Warhammer, World War Z: Aftermath, Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered, WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship, Abandon Ship, Paper Beat, In Other Waters, and Two Point Hospital. It’s not the absolute best month of freebies from the service yet, but it is close.

The usual terms and conditions apply for Amazon’s Prime Gaming free games: they are only available to subscribers and only then for a limited time. The vast majority of the aforementioned free video games are set to have their offers end on February 1st, though Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and World War Z: Aftermath will stick around slightly longer than that. Additionally, these are PC-only games and sometimes require specific storefronts like EA’s Origin.

The two headliners of the new group are, of course, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Total War: Warhammer, but the rest of those on offer have some significant followings as well. Two Point Hospital has received significant acclaim as has In Other Waters, and that still only accounts for roughly half of what Amazon’s Prime Gaming is offering this month.

As noted above, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Total War: Warhammer, World War Z: Aftermath, Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered, WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship, Abandon Ship, Paper Beat, In Other Waters, and Two Point Hospital are now available via Amazon’s Prime Gaming. That’s in addition to various in-game loot for titles like League of Legends and the like. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Amazon’s Prime Gaming right here.

