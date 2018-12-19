Amazon Prime Members Can Get ‘GTA V’ For Free on PS4 and Xbox One

Did you know that your Amazon Prime membership entitles you to a free Twitch Prime membership? If you haven’t linked your accounts yet, you might want to do that right away because Amazon is running a holiday offer that delivers a $15 credit to Twitch Prime members that purchase Grand Theft Auto V for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. You can order them right here for $14.99 at the moment, which means that you’ll be getting the game for free. Needless to say, you need to jump on that deal quickly. The deal expires tonight, December 19th, at 11:59 pm PST (2:59 am EST December 20th). The full terms and conditions are available here.

If you aren’t an Amazon Prime member yet, you can get started here. You can sign up for Twitch Prime here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, you’ll need a PS4 or Xbox One to take advantage of the GTA V deal. Fortunately, there are still plenty of deals going on Xbox One consoles if you act quickly. One of those deals is happening right now at Walmart, where you can get the Xbox One X 1TB NBA2K19 and Playerunkown’s Battlegrounds bundles for $389 each with free shipping (expected to arrive by December 28th), which is $110 of the list price and an all-time low.

So, if you can stand to wait a few days after Christmas, you’ll be able to score the cheapest deal we’ve seen so far for these Xbox One X bundles (the standard Xbox One X console is also available with the same discount). Just keep in mind that the Fallout 76 Xbox One X bundle is available for only $10 more and it’s eligible for 2-day shipping. Microsoft is also offering the bundles mentioned above as well as Forza Horizon 4 and Shadow of the Tomb Raider Xbox One X bundles for $399 with free express shipping that should get the console to your doorstep by December 25th. And don’t forget that several Xbox One S bundles are still on sale for only $199. These deals probably won’t last much longer, so jump on them while you can.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/gear and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.