Hello Kitty Island Adventure Is On Sale For the First Time Ever

Animal Crossing and Sanrio fans alike have fallen in love with the adorable Hello Kitty Island Adventure. First released as a mobile game via Apple Arcade, Hello Kitty Island Adventure released for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam earlier this year. Although the game has quite a fanbase already, many have been hesitant to commit due to the relatively high price of this title compared to other, similar cozy games. If you’re among those debating whether to dive in, we’ve got good news. Hello Kitty Island Adventure is currently on sale for the first time ever, with a 20% discount on Steam.

Starting today, gamers can get Hello Kitty Island Adventure for PC via Steam for less. The game normally costs $39.99 on Steam and Nintendo Switch. However, thanks to the current markdown, you can get it for $31.99 from now until April 21st. And for those interested in the Deluxe Edition bundle, there’s a discount on that version of the game, too. Normally priced at $59.99, gamers can get the Hello Kitty Island Adventure Deluxe Edition Bundle for just $47.99 on Steam until April 21st.

20% off may not be the biggest discount, but it’s the first time this new Hello Kitty game has gone on sale. Sadly, the sale is only on the PC version of the game for now. If you’re hoping to play Hello Kitty Island Adventure on Switch, you’ll still need to pay full price, at least for now. That said, Hello Kitty Island Adventure is Steam Deck Verified, so handheld gamers don’t need to completely lose hope if they happen to have a Steam Deck at home or plan to get one in the near future.

You can float around on balloons in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Given that many gamers were disappointed not to have a new Animal Crossing game announced during the recent Nintendo Switch 2, now is a great time to get into Hello Kitty Island Adventure. The game has a similar flow, where you create your animal avatar and explore the island while befriending Sanrio characters. Not only that, but there is a decorating component for those who loved that about Animal Crossing. To attract new visitors to the island adventure park, you’ll need to decorate each visitor cabin in a specific way.

If you’re looking to fill that Animal Crossing hole in your heart, you may want to take advantage of the 20% off discount on Hello Kitty Island Adventure before it goes away on April 21st.