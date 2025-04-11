Marvel Rivals Season 2 Update Causes Frustrating New Issue For Some Players

After much anticipation, Marvel Rivals Season 2 is finally here! Gamers were able to download the new update this morning, gaining access to Emma Frost, the new Battle Pass, and more. Many players are already enjoying the new content, but one particular feature doesn’t seem to be working quite as intended. For gamers on PC, the newly introduced Switch Shader Compilation mode is proving hard to find. After the update, the PC client isn’t opening as it should, instead skipping right to the game. While that might sound like a good thing, it bypasses the option to adjust settings like the Switch Shader Compilation mode.

Since the Season 2 update went live this morning, PC players have been reporting issues with getting the launcher to appear before startup in Marvel Rivals. Whether intentional or not, it seems that the Season 2 update has resulted in bypassing the launcher when playing Marvel Rivals on PC. Although this does make it easier to jump right into playing as Emma Frost for the first time or earning that new free Wanda skin, it does pose a pretty big issue. Because the new feature intended to increase FPS can only be turned on from the client, gamers are struggling to utilize this new update when the client is no longer popping up.

Several posts like the one above have been popping up in the r/Marvel Rivals subreddit since the new update went live this morning. Given how the change directly interferes with an intended upgrade for Marvel Rivals, it’s quite possible that we will see a fix for this newly introduced issue soon. However, some gamers have found a potential workaround to be able to access the Marvel Rivals launcher on PC for now.

How to Stop Marvel Rivals Bypassing Launcher So You Can Turn ON Switch Shader Mode

As of now, NetEase has not formally addressed player concerns about the launcher getting bypassed. That said, Season 2 has only just begun, and it’s likely that we’ll see another patch soon to address the inevitable bugs that the update has introduced. Potentially, a fix for issues with the launcher not showing up could be included. Until then, there is one possible workaround that many gamers have shared in the r/Marvel Rivals subreddit.

According to some Marvel Rivals fans, gamers can get the game launcher to show up before startup by verifying the game files. You can do this from your Game Library by right-clicking on the game, then heading into the properties menu. From there, select “Local Files” and then “Verify integrity of game files.” This will prompt Steam to confirm that all files have been installed correctly.

Where to find the Verify Files option in Steam

Once the process completes, many fans report that the launcher will pop up as normal before Marvel Rivals starts, letting you enable Switch Shader Compilation mode. Bypassing the launcher before startup is one of a few bugs that appear to have arrived with the Season 2 update this morning. Hopefully, the biggest issues will be addressed with a hotfix soon. Until then, this workaround may help you improve FPS with the new experimental feature.

