Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 Release Date Revealed (And It’s Coming Soon)

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans have been waiting for news about the release of the massive Patch 8 update for a long time. Now, Larian has finally confirmed when fans can expect the new subclasses, photo mode, and crossplay in Baldur’s Gate 3. And it’s much sooner than you might expect! Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 will be available starting on April 15th, meaning the highly anticipated update is than a week away! We’ve seen previews for many of the features as Patch 8 went through playtesting, and now, it’s finally about to be available for players on all platforms.

Larian shared this update via the @baldursgate3 account, where they confirmed an April 15th release for the highly anticipated major update to Baldur’s Gate 3. Larian Studios later reposted the announcement, sharing what we’ve all been thinking – “Patch 8 is real?” Though some players have gotten a chance to experience the new subclasses and features early via playtesting, this will be the first time the Patch 8 update is available to all players.

Hosted by @AoifeLockhart, featuring a guest appearance from Senior Systems Designer, Ross Stephens, where we’ll be talking a closer look at Patch 8, including the new subclasses! — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) April 11, 2025

To coincide with the launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8, Larian will host a live stream on Twitch with Aoife Wilson and Senior Systems Designer Ross Stephens. This will include a deep-dive into the new subclasses and more details about everything coming to Baldur’s Gate 3 with Patch 8 now that it will finally be available to download.

As of now, we don’t have full patch notes for the Patch 8 update or specific details about the file size. However, having an actual date to look forward to is a huge development for fans who’ve been waiting to party up with friends on other consoles using Baldur’s Gate 3 crossplay in the new update.

Patch 8 will be available for Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on April 15th. Gamers who want to bring their friends into the party can also let them know that Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently on sale via Steam and the PlayStation store, with perfect timing ahead of Patch 8’s release. Both the standard and digital deluxe versions are included in the sale.

Are you excited to finally dive into Patch 8 when it arrives next week? Which subclass are you playing first? Let us know in the comments below!