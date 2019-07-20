Amazon Prime Deal Gives You a $15 Credit for a $10 Game

If you have an Amazon Prime membership you also have a Twitch Prime membership (all you need to do is connect your accounts). If you have a Twitch Prime membership, Amazon is giving you a $15 credit for buying games that cost between $10 and $15. That’s what you call a no-brainer.

At the time of writing the collection includes The Last of Us Remastered (Hits) for the PlayStation 4, The Sims 4 (online game code), Fallout 76 for the PlayStation 4, and Starlink Battle for Atlas for the Nintendo Switch (which, strangely, isn’t priced at $15 right now – it may have been removed from the deal). Note that Gears of War 4 (digital code) for Xbox One and Windows 10 was removed from Amazon’s Twitch Prime page for the promotion but it does appear to be eligible (see “special offers and product promotions” halfway down the page on the Gears listing). Not sure what the deal is there, but this would be the title to get since it’s priced at only $9.89. Amazon would essentially be paying you to take it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the other titles, they may or may not be your cup of tea – but free is free right? Keep in mind that Amazon’s Twitch Prime deal ends on 9:00 p.m. (PT) July 26, 2019. Additional terms and conditions can be found here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.