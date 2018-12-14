Amazon Video Game Sale Offers Discounts On ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ and More

Been looking to pick up a few last-minute game deals for the holidays? Amazon has you covered with its latest surprise sale, offering savings on Red Dead Redemption 2, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and more.

Our friends at Gamespot recently made note of the several deals available, which are going on for a limited time. There are a number of notable discounts on many new releases, including Fallout 76 for just $40.

What’s more, if you’ve got Amazon Prime, you’ll net free two-day shipping for your trouble. That’s more than enough time to get them wrapped and put them under your tree. (Or in your game system.)

We’ve listed some of the best deals below, so don’t dilly dally. Head over to Amazon and check them out!

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (PlayStation 4)- $40.00

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Xbox One)- $55.00

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $48.00

Fallout 76 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $40.00

SoulCalibur VI (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $40.00

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $40.00

Diablo III: Eternal Collection (Nintendo Switch)- $40.00

God of War (PlayStation 4)- $30.00

Detroit: Become Human (PlayStation 4)- $35.00

Persona 5 (PlayStation 4)- $35.00

Creed: Rise To Glory (PlayStation VR)- $19.00

Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox One)- $35.00

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Nintendo Switch, pre-order)- $40.00

Octopath Traveler (Nintendo Switch, digital)- $50.00

Dragon Quest XI (PlayStation 4)- $40.00

Dragon Quest Builders (PlayStation 4)- $17.00

Firewall Zero Hour & PSVR Aim Controller Bundle (PlayStation VR)- $60.00

God of War III: Remastered (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Mega Man 11 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $20.00

Mutant Football League (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)- $20.00

My Hero One’s Justice (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)- $40.00

NieR: Automata (PlayStation 4)- $25.00

Spyro Reignited Trilogy (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $30.00

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Edition (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $20.00

World of Final Fantasy Maxima (Xbox One)- $30.00

Cave Story + (Nintendo Switch)- $20.00

Civilization VI (Nintendo Switch)- $50.00

Code of Princess EX (Nintendo Switch)- $27.00

Dragon Quest Builders (Nintendo Switch)- $42.00

The End Is Nigh (Nintendo Switch)- $20.00

Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star (Nintendo Switch)- $35.00

Lego Harry Potter Collection (Nintendo Switch)- $30.00

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Nintendo Switch)- $49.00

So if you’ve been looking for that copy of Spyro Reignited Trilogy to stuff in your loved one’s stocking (or, again, your game system), make sure to get these while you can! Never hurts to grab that Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Edition and Mega Man 11 either.

(Hat tip to Gamespot for the scoop!)

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.