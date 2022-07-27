Xbox Controllers Discounted on Amazon for Limited Time

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Xbox -- via Amazon and the Microsoft Store -- have discounted a variety of their first-party controllers for Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. More specifically the Carbon Black, Robot White, Pulse Red, Shock Blue, and Electric Volt controllers have all been discounted, to a variety of prices, for a limited time. How limited this window is, we don't know.

The best deals are for the Carbon Black, Robot White, and Shock Blue controllers, both of which can be had for $49 rather than the usual $60. Meanwhile, the Shock Blue controller is $50, the Pulse Red controller is $55, and the Electric Volt is $60 rather than the usual $65 asking price for these controllers. These may not seem like substantial deals, but controllers rarely are discounted outside of commercial holidays, and when they are, they usually aren't discounted much beyond these rates. And this holds true for most of the console generation.

As noted, these deals are available now at the moment of publishing. By the time you're reading this, it's possible the deals have expired or changed. If you do miss out on the deals, then you may need to wait until Black Friday for similar offers, at least on Amazon and the Microsoft Store. Of course, if none of the available colors tickle your fancy, you can always make your own via the Xbox Design Lab, but it may end up costing you a premium price.

