Xbox Players Receiving Free Gift Cards

Xbox is sending out free gift cards to select Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and possibly even Xbox 360 players as well. Unfortunately, we don't have any precise details on the new promotion as Microsoft isn't promoting it. This may sound odd, but it's actually common. Several times a year Microsoft gives Xbox users free gift cards and doesn't say a peep about it. How do we know it's happening? Well, because users begin to report receiving free gift cards.

More often than not, these giveaways are limited to the United States and/or Europe, but this time it seems like there's no region restriction. As Pure Xbox reports, players in Brazil, Mexico, Australia, and more are receiving free gift cards, all of various values. That said, while the giveaway seems to be casting a larger net it appears to once again be completely random.

If you're lucky enough to receive one of these free gift cards, you'll receive an email from Microsoft about it via the email associated with your account. That said, to even qualify for the offer you need to make sure your associated account allows for promotional emails.

As noted, not only are the recipients random, but it seems the amounts are random as well, with amounts as low as $5 being reported to amounts as high as $15. Again, this may seem odd, but it's actually common with these types of giveaways, and it also makes sense if it's a global giveaway with various currencies.

