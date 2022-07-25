Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update

Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.

In short, Microsoft has now shortened the boot time on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles in a new patch that was released to Xbox Insiders. Previously, when first turning on either next-gen Xbox console, you would be met with a boot-up animation that lasted about nine seconds in total. Now, this animation is much shorter and only clocks in at about four seconds. While some Xbox users were quick to naturally notice this when trying out the new update for themselves, Microsoft also confirmed that it shortened the animation as a way of speeding up the process of getting into the dashboard.

Again, it's worth stressing that this update for Xbox Series X and S consoles isn't widely available to everyone just yet. Instead, the patch has only gone live for those that are part of the Insider program. If you have no idea what this is, essentially, it's a program that allows Microsoft to beta test certain updates ahead of time with select Xbox owners. At some point, though, this update should push out to all Xbox Series X and S consoles, although we don't yet have a firm launch date to go by at the time of this writing. Stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook.com and we'll be sure to keep you in the loop whenever this patch does go live.

How do you feel about Microsoft shortening the opening animation on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles? Are you a fan of this change? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T The Verge]