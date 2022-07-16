Popular Xbox One Game Is Just $0.99 for Limited Time

A popular Xbox One game is now just $0.99 for a limited time, courtesy of GameStop. What's the catch? Well, it's for a pre-owned copy of the game. The other catch? The game is, in addition to being popular, a bit divisive. Oddly enough, the PS4 version of the game is not on sale. Why this is, we don't know. As for Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X users, there's no next-gen version of the game, but it's playable on these machines via backward compatibility.

As for the game itself, it was developed by BioWare and published by EA, and it's the most recent entry in the Mass Effect series. That's right, the mystery game is Mass Effect: Andromeda, which sold millions of copies but also created quite the controversy in the process. That said, while some of the game's issues -- like its writing -- can't be fixed, the performance and technical issues that plagued the game at release (and that created the controversy) have been largely fixed.

"Mass Effect: Andromeda takes players to the Andromeda galaxy, far beyond the Milky Way," reads an official blurb about the game. "There, you'll lead the fight for a new home in hostile territory as the Pathfinder – a leader of military-trained explorers. This is the story of humanity's next chapter, and your choices throughout the game will ultimately determine humanity's survival. Play as the Pathfinder – a leader of a squad of military-trained explorers – with deep progression and customization systems. This is the story of humanity's next chapter, and your choices throughout the game will ultimately determine our survival in the Andromeda Galaxy. As you unfold the mysteries of the Andromeda Galaxy and the hope for humanity lies on your shoulders – You must ask yourself... How far will you go?"

It's unclear how long exactly this deal is available for, but we don't know it's a limited-time offer, which means by the time you go to cop it may no longer be available at this price.