Amazon’s Epic Board Game Sale Isn’t Over Yet

Earlier this week, Amazon ran one of their biggest one-day board game sales ever. If you missed it, the good news is that several of the top titles from the sale are still listed at (or lower than) the original discount price. Those titles include the following:

• Pandemic – $23.99 (40% off)

• Splendor – $24.99 (38% off)

• Ravensburger Labyrinth – $17.99 (44% off)

• Mysterium – $31.99 (36% off)

• Exploding Kittens – $13.99 (30% off)

• A Game of Thrones Catan – $45.99 (42% off)

• Carcassonne – $21.99 (37% off)

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the games listed above, the epic Gloomhaven board game is on sale for $96, which is 31% off the list price and less than $1 off an all time low. The party game Stupid Deaths is also trending because of the $12.98 price tag, which is 48% off and an all-time low (currently out of stock, but can be backordered). Jump on these games while you can because there’s no telling how much longer the discounts will last.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.