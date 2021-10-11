Amazon’s SanDisk Storage Sale is Perfect for The Nintendo Switch OLED

Amazon has begun rolling out their proper holiday 2021 sales, and it’s no surprise that a one-day deal on SanDisk and Western Digital storage would be among them. However, the timing of this sale is especially good thanks to the release of the Nintendo Switch OLED model last week. The upgraded OLED model does include 64GB of storage, which is a lot better than the 32GB on the standard Nintendo Switch, but pretty much everyone that owns it will want to add a microSD card of 128GB or higher eventually.

That having been said, Amazon’s SanDisk and Western Digital Gold Box sale for October 11th includes discounts on microSD cards, SSDs, HDDs, and more. You can shop the entire sale right here until the clock strikes midnight. Some standout deals from the sale can be found below.

SanDisk 256GB Ultra MicroSDXC – 18% off

SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC – 18% off

SanDisk 256GB microSDXC Card, Licensed for Nintendo Switch – 31% off

SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Card – 52% off

SanDisk 512GB Ultra MicroSDXC – 10% off

SanDisk 512GB microSDXC Card, Licensed for Nintendo Switch – 34% off

WD_BLACK 4TB P50 Game Drive SSD – 27% off

SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD – 41% off

SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD – 20% off



WD 2TB Gaming Drive – 29% off

As for the Nintendo Switch OLED console, getting your hands on one this holiday won’t be easy – it sells out quickly after each restock. If you’re down for this upgrade, and are willing to pay $349.99 for it, look for the console to be available here on Amazon (White) / Neon, here at Best Buy and here at Walmart (White) / Neon.