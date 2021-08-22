American McGee Releases Alice: Asylum Script Online

✖

American McGee's Alice and Alice: Madness Returns have earned a faithful following over the years, and the director of those games is intent on making a third entry in the series, Alice: Asylum. American McGee currently has a Patreon for the game, in which patrons can influence and help crowd design the final product. Earlier today, American McGee and Alex Crowley released a "narrative outline PDF," giving readers an idea of what to expect from the final storyline. Obviously, this contains heavy potential spoilers, so those hoping to go into the game fresh might want to avoid reading the outline!

American McGee's Tweet about the narrative outline can be found embedded below.

The "Alice: Asylum" Narrative Outline PDF is now publically accessible over on my Patreon. https://t.co/mrtS0uvCll You can join in the Crowd Design process even if you aren't a Patron (though you should feel cheap and dirty if you do, I mean it's like $1 a month, come on man). pic.twitter.com/7foWxIgmc0 — ⚓ American McGee 🏴‍☠️ (@americanmcgee) August 22, 2021

At the end of the PDF, patrons will find a questionnaire allowing them to give feedback about the script and its direction. It's a very interesting way to go about the development process, and it gives fans a chance to be intimately involved with the project. However, readers should keep in mind that there is no guarantee that Alice: Asylum will end up funded or approved. American McGee clearly wants to move forward with a third game in the series, but EA owns the rights, so there are potential hurdles. Regardless of whether or not the project happens, the outline should give fans a tantalizing glimpse into where American McGee plans to take the story.

The previous Alice games deal with heavy themes, including the main character's mental trauma. American McGee's cover page for the outline warns that readers should expect similar material, including "scenes concerning mental health, violence, horror themes, and gore." The content warning is there so readers can make the decisions that are best for them before diving in. Fans of both Alice games can find more information at American McGee's Patreon page right here.

