American Psycho Board Game Announced

Renegade Game Studios has announced they are making a tabletop game based off of the cult-favorite movie American Psycho. American Psycho: A Killer Game is a trick-taking game in which players become faceless investment bankers who try to win each round by playing the highest card. Complicating matters is the use of a rotating "killer suit" which serves as a trump suit over other cards. Additionally, Scene cards add additional complications each rounds, while Murder cards add "bodies" to each player's hand. While bodies are typically worth negative points, having the most bodies at the end of the game could help a player secure the victory.

American Psycho was released in 2000 and starred a young Christian Bale as an investment banker who lives a secret double life as a serial killer. Over the course of the movie, Bale's character commits multiple garish and bloody murders over the course of the movie, but his perspective is called into question multiple times, leaving both the banker and the audience to wonder if the murders actually occurred. The movie has often been compared to Fight Club due to the movie's satirical nature and over-the-top violence, although American Psycho received much more mixed reviews. However, the movie has a dedicated group of fans and has helped keep the movie from fading away over 20 years after its release.

While Renegade Games releases numerous original themed games, it has a growing line of licensed games that includes properties like Scott Pilgrim, Power Rangers, and G.I. Joe. This is something of a unique game for Renegade, as it hasn't really touched one-off adaptations of movies or TV shows.

American Psycho: A Killer Game will have a $30 retail price and will be released sometime in 2023. You can pre-order the game on Renegade's website.