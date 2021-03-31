Among Us Airship Map Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

A new Among Us update is live, alongside patch notes, adding the long-awaited Airship map, the game's fourth and biggest map yet. To accompany the new map -- which is live on Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android -- developer Inner Sloth has added new tasks that include jewel polishing and emptying the trash. Meanwhile, there are also new features, and of course free hats.

Adding to all of this, Inner Sloth also made some gameplay improvements, noting that with the update mobility with ladders and moving platforms has been improved. And according to the "what's next" section of the patch notes, more improvements are coming, courtesy of the game's art style and lobbies.

Below, you can check out the update's full patch notes, courtesy of Inner Sloth:

Live Now:

The 4th map, and the biggest one yet

New tasks including jewel polishing, emptying trash (wow fun), and more

The ability to pick the room you start in

All new areas to explore (or get murdered in)

Improved mobility with ladders and moving platforms

New free hats including a heart pin, angry eyebrows, unicorn head, rubber glove, and more!

Inspired by our other game, The Henry Stickmin Collection

What's Next:

A full art style revamp! Puffballs has completely updated the art style with cleaner lines and an easier animation process. Can’t wait for you to see that soon!

Larger lobby sizes so you can play with up to 15 players. Considering The Airship’s size, we hope this will be a fun way to gather with even more of your friends.

More frequent, transparent updates from us! One of our big goals is to just show you the development process, what goes on behind-the-scenes, and for you grow with us. We’ve learned so much and don’t want to hide anything from you when it comes to this stuff. It’s weird!

In addition to this, the game's official store now has official Among Us plushies. Furthermore, the all-new Airship Skin Bundle is also now available, but it will cost you. That said, for a price, not only do you get new skins, but each skin comes with a new custom kill animation.

Among Us is available via the Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. For more coverage on it, click here.