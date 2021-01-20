Among Us Developer Explains Why Updates Are "Taking So Long"

✖

In addition to noting that the accounts feature is close to launching in Among Us, InnerSloth community director Victoria Tran recently explained why, exactly, updates to the popular video game are "taking so long." The short version? InnerSloth was and is a relatively small team and the sudden explosion in popularity meant realigning a bunch of structural things behind the scenes.

"Among Us gained incredible traction pretty late into 2020 that we weren’t expecting, and that meant A LOT of change for us," the blog post reads in part. "Not to dive into too much organizational stuff, but not only did we need to switch back to working on Among Us after thinking it was done, but we also needed to set ourselves up more sustainably to work on the game. We had to spend 2 months just restructuring, figuring out new processes, and getting external partners to help us manage on board."

Among Us is currently available on PC, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, and it has been announced that it will come to Xbox in 2021 as part of Xbox Game Pass as well. If you are somehow not familiar, it is a video game for 4 to 10 players where everyone attempts to prepare a spaceship for departure -- but there are impostors in the crew's midst that seek to kill off everyone else. The rest of the group is tasked with preparing the ship/location as well as ejecting the impostors before it's too late. Think Werewolf, but in digital space with cross-platform support. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Among Us right here.

