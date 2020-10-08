New Among Us Concept Art Provides Early Look at Crewmate Designs

✖

Marcus "Puffballs United" Bromander has shared new concept art from Among Us, giving fans on Twitter a look at early designs for the game's Crewmates. Bromander is the co-founder of Among Us developer InnerSloth, and one of the creators of the game. From Bromander's Tweet, it seems that the final design was decided on fairly quickly, as the other choices are a bit on the basic side. Clearly, the developers knew early on that they had a design that would click with the game's audience! Images of the Crewmate concept art can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

By the way, this is literally the only concept art of coming up with the crewmate design. We settled pretty fast. pic.twitter.com/D4n6wuveDC — Puff (@PuffballsUnited) October 7, 2020

For the uninitiated, Among Us is a multiplayer game in which players are assigned the role of either a Crewmate or an Imposter. Imposters look identical to Crewmates, but while the Crewmates attempt to complete tasks, Imposters try to sabotage their work. The Crewmates can win by either completing their tasks, or by killing all the Imposters. There are more Crewmates than Imposters, so Imposters can win by killing enough Crewmates to make that number equal, or by allowing the sabotage countdown to run all the way down.

Among Us has become a surprise hit over the last few weeks. While the game originally released more than two years ago, it became a major success thanks to streamers discovering the game during the coronavirus pandemic. The simple designs of the game's Crewmates have likely played some role in that success as well, becoming a staple on social media. InnerSloth originally had plans to make a follow-up to the game, but cancelled those plans, opting instead to build on the current version of Among Us. This recent success has led to gamers asking for the title to appear on consoles, but there has been no announcement regarding a port, as of this writing. For now, players will just have to check out the game on existing platforms!

Among Us is currently available on iOS, Android, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Among Us? What do you think of the concept art shared by Bromander? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!