Among Us Reveals Free Ace Attorney Collaboration

A new collaboration skin has been revealed for Among Us, and it happens to be completely free. On September 9th, all players will gain access to a skin based on Miles Edgeworth from Capcom’s Ace Attorney franchise. The cosmetic features Miles’ trademark red suit and even a hair piece with his signature coif. As far as freebies go, it’s a pretty nice one, especially for those familiar with the Ace Attorney games. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like there are any plans to add Phoenix Wright, Apollo Justice, or any of the other characters from the series.

An image of the Miles Edgeworth skin in Among Us can be found below.

The timing of this free DLC is meant to coincide with the release of Ace Attorney Investigations Collection, which is set to appear on Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on September 6th. While previous Ace Attorney games had Miles Edgeworth acting as something of a rival to Phoenix Wright, the two Ace Attorney Investigations games put players in the role of the prosecutor himself. Unfortunately, the second Ace Attorney Investigations game was never released in North America, and never got an official translation from Capcom. That will finally be rectified with Ace Attorney Investigations Collection, making it a must-have for fans of the series!

Ace Attorney and Among Us might seem like an odd mash-up, but it’s no weirder than seeing characters like Master Chief or Ghostface appear. In fact, it actually feels kind of fitting. After all, the Ace Attorney games are all about gathering evidence, making accusations, and determining where the clues lead. That’s pretty darn close to what Among Us is all about, even if the methods are significantly different! There already seems to be a bit of crossover between the two fanbases, with many fans noting their approval for this skin on X/Twitter.

When it comes to Capcom’s biggest franchises, Ace Attorney has never been on quite the same level as Resident Evil or Monster Hunter, but it has established a passionate following over the last two decades or so. It’s possible this collaboration could convince some newcomers to give the series a try, but if it just ends up entertaining existing fans, that’s pretty cool, too!

Are you excited to check out this Miles Edgeworth skin? Do you plan on picking up Ace Attorney Investigations Collection this week? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!