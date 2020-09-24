Among Us Reveals New Features, New Stage, and Server Improvements Coming Soon

✖

Among Us 2 has been canceled, and there's a good reason why. Among Us debuted back in 2018 from developer InnerSloth to little attention. Fast-forward to September 2020, it's the hottest game on the Internet. Why? Well, it mostly comes down to Twitch streamers and YouTubers who recently picked up the game in a major way starting last month. This led to viewers en masse picking up the game, and because of the game's quality, it has retained many of these players. And that's the short version of how we got to today, where it's dethroned Fall Guys as the biggest game on the Internet.

So, why is Among Us 2 being canceled? Well, according to developer Inner Sloth, it's to further support the current game. As the developer notes, the allure of a sequel is that the codebase for the current game is a total mess, which makes supporting and improving it very difficult. In other words, from this perspective, making a sequel would be better. However, the team has decided to stick with this game for the simple reason that's there many players enjoying it.

"Us devs have had several long discussions about what we want to do with the game. When do we stop working on Among Us 1? What content goes into Among Us 2? The main reason we are shooting for a sequel is because the codebase of Among Us 1 is so outdated and not built to support adding so much new content. However, seeing how many people are enjoying Among Us 1 really makes us want to be able to support the game and take it to the next level. We have decided to cancel Among Us 2 and instead put all our focus into improving Among Us 1. All of the content we had planned for Among Us 2 will instead go into Among Us 1. This is probably the more difficult choice because it means going deep into the core code of the game and reworking several parts of it. We have lots of things planned and we’re excited to bring new content to everyone as you continue to enjoy playing!"

Following this up, Inner Sloth provided the following rundown of things coming to the game soon:

Among Us is available via PC and mobile devices.