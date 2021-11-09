Among Us Stealth Releases Biggest Update Yet

A new Among Us update is live on Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Switch OLED, and mobile devices. And according to developer Inner Sloth, it’s the game’s biggest update to date, adding four new roles, a whole new currency system, and account linking.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how big the file size of the update is, but judging by everything the update does, be prepared for a bigger file size than normal, which means you may be waiting a bit longer than usual for the update to download, and when the update is complete, expect to be presented with some major changes to the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new update:

New Roles:

Scientist: Access vitals at any time. Complete tasks to recharge your battery.

Engineer: Can use the vents.

Guardian Angel: Cast a protection shield around the remaining Crewmates.

(Imposter) Shapeshifter: Disguise yourself by morphing into any other Crewmate.

The other big addition is Cosmicubes, “a new way for you to get exclusive cosmetics and show off your gear.” These cosmetic items will include both free and paid content, and they include visor cosmetics, special nam plates, new pets, new hats, and new skins.

“Cosmicubes and unlockable cosmetics. Even more themed items are now unlockable via our new branching Cosmicube system,” says Inner Sloth of the new feature. “Play the game, gather resources, and reap the rewards of your murde- uh, I mean, tasks. Cosmicubes are a special feature for Among Us! There will be both paid and free varieties, and have more premium sets of themed items. All cosmetics are purely visual and do not have any effect on gameplay or gameplay options. You might have noticed that the game is free on mobile with no ads (we’re working on getting the ads to be a better, safer experience), and you know the PC and Switch version is $4.99. To keep the game going, servers running, and give everyone more free cosmetic options, we’re excited for the Cosmicube update! And then if anyone feels like supporting us, then the paid cosmetic option is there too. If you bought DLC cosmetics from the Steam store or on mobile, no worries – those will be transferred over. You should get an in-game pop-up showing you how to connect your cosmetics with your account. Keep in mind you can only do this once.”

As noted, players need to worry about collecting new resources, which includes the aforementioned Cosmicubes. To unlock these special cosmetic cubes with themed items, you will need to buy them with Beans (unlocked via normal gameplay) or Stars (premium currency that can be bought). However, the contents can only be unlocked by earnings Pods through gameplay. Lastly, there’s also XP to take into consideration, which is based on playtime and can be used for character leveling and provides multiplier bonuses for Beans and Pods when you hit a new level.

Wrapping all of this up is the need to aggregate and link your Among Us account to different platforms, which is why account linking is being added.

For more information and media on all of this, click here. Meanwhile, for more coverage on Among Us — including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks — click here.