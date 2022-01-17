Among Us Reveals 2022 Roadmap

With 2022 now in full swing, InnerSloth is making plans for the future of Among Us. Today, the developer released a roadmap for this year, teasing a number of updates fans can look forward to in the coming months. No concrete release dates were provided, but friend lists and quality-of-life improvements have both been listed as “coming soon.” Players can also expect to see the addition of “hide ‘n’ seek,” as well as more roles, more cubes, and more collaborations. As far as collaborations go, the game’s official website reiterated that cosmetics based on Scream‘s Ghostface are coming soon, and will be available for free.

The roadmap for Among Us can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

https://twitter.com/AmongUsGame/status/1483166761369292800

InnerSloth is hoping that the new friend lists option will make it easier for players to keep in contact with friends they’ve made through the game. Over the last few years, quite a few players have shared how Among Us has helped them establish friendships, and this improvement could encourage that even more. Quality-of-life improvements will also seek to make the user experience more intuitive, including changes to account creation, Cosmicube redemption, chat choice, and more.

The success of Among Us came as a very big surprise to InnerSloth. The game first released in 2018, but didn’t start to find success until 2020, when players began streaming the game on Twitch. Since then, InnerSloth has been trying to keep up with the game’s popularity, making it available on more platforms, and trying to find more ways to keep fans invested. In today’s post, InnerSloth touches on its struggles with “adjustment to its popularity,” as it looks for ways to make the overall experience less confusing and more enjoyable. Hopefully, these changes will do just that!

Among Us is currently available on iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

