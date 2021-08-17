Among Us Teases Next Update With Two New Images

✖

In a new blog post, Among Us developer InnerSloth has revealed a couple of new images related to the game's next update. Community director Victoria Tran teased that the two images have been cropped to keep out anything too spoiler-y, but there's a decent amount for fans to speculate about. The first image shows a surprised Crewmate out in space staring at a giant yellow mass with a brown outline. It's possible this is an asteroid, or perhaps something else. The second image features three rectangular objects of different sizes. Tran calls this one "abstract," and that's pretty much impossible to argue with!

The two images can be found below.

(Photo: InnerSloth)

(Photo: InnerSloth)

Even the most diehard fans of Among Us will probably struggle to decipher exactly what's being teased! It's unclear exactly when we might learn more about the game's next big update, but Tran states that the team is hoping to reveal more "pretty soon." Hopefully the next update will prove an enjoyable one for fans! The rest of the blog post centers on Among Us merchandise, including the recently revealed summer collection, as well as new items that can be found in stores, including plush toys, stampers, and more.

Over the last year, Among Us has become nothing short of a massive success for InnerSloth. Twitch streams of the game led to a massive surge in interest, which came as a big surprise for the small developer. At that point, InnerSloth decided to shift focus away from a sequel and more towards new updates for the current game. The new content hasn't come as quickly as some might like, but Among Us' devoted fanbase has stayed patient with the developer. For now, fans will just have to speculate about what the future may hold!

Among Us is currently available on iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game will release on PlayStation and Xbox in the near future. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about these Among Us teasers? Can you decipher anything from the two images? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!